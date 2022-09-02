Sales tax holiday for tools runs Sept. 3-9 in Florida
A new tax holiday starts Saturday in Florida, allowing workers to save some cash on a variety of tools.
The sales tax holiday runs from Sept. 3-9 and includes items like power tools, shop lights and toolboxes.
Below is a full list of eligible items:
Selling for $25 or less per pair:
- Work gloves
Selling for $50 or less per item:
- Duffle bags
- Hand tools
- LED flashlights
- Protective coveralls
- Tote bags
Selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):
- Safety glasses
Selling for $75 or less per item:
- Toolboxes
Selling for $100 or less per item:
- Electrical voltage and testing equipment
- Shop lights
- Tool belts
Selling for $125 or less per item:
- Industry code books
- Industry textbooks
Selling for $150 or less per item:
- Drain opening tools
- Handheld pipe cutters
- Plumbing inspection equipment
- Power tool batteries
Selling for $175 or less per pair:
- Work boots
Selling for $300 or less per item:
- Power tools
- Toolboxes for vehicles
The tax holiday does not apply to rentals of any eligible items, or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
