Santaluces Community High School celebrates 40th anniversary

A high school in Lantana is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a tailgate.

"Just check ticket sales, and there's over 250 tickets already sold," said Santaluces Chiefs head coach Hector Clavijo III. "It's exciting."

Friday’s game for the Santaluces Chiefs is a celebration of a milestone.

“The kids deserve it, the alumni deserves it," said Clavijo," and the current players deserve for the alumni to come and back them. And it's our job to give them a show to watch."

Santaluces Community High School has been around for 40 years. Looking through yearbooks reveals a rich history, ranging from the institutions groundbreaking in 1980 to pictures of the school's opening football season.

"We just want to reconnect with the community, with our alumni, former staff and students, and celebrate our school's history," said principal Tameka Robinson.

Well-known football players, like Vince Wilfork, have also called Santaluces home.

The school is celebrating their 40th anniversary with Friday's tailgate party, homecoming leading up to a larger event.

"We're going to do a culmination event in the spring, where we're going to a picnic here at Santaluces for all of our families and community to come back and commemorate and close out the school year," said Robinson.

