Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at stores.

Paul Rogers, the spokesperson for the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, said there have been 18 distracted thefts reported since May. He said this is significantly more than they've ever seen before.

"Normally this is something that is very rare in Palm Beach Gardens," Rogers said.

Rogers said the thefts are often happening as people are shopping.

"People are leaving their purses and other items in shopping carts unattended and having their wallets, cellphones and other personal belongings stolen while they're shopping," Rogers said.

The police department is asking residents to keep a close eye on their belongings while they work to catch the criminals responsible.

"Don't leave your purse unattended, make sure you always have stuff on you," Rogers said. "These criminals walk through the stores like a regular shopper, and they're waiting for that moment that you're not paying attention to take your stuff."

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has yet to make any arrests but Rogers said their investigative team is following up on leads.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy

Latest News

Martin County school employees can get bonus for perfect attendance
Santaluces Community High School celebrates 40th anniversary
Historic Riviera Beach church demolished after property sold
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park aims to educate future generations