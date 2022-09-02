Underserved children begin school year with back-to-school essentials

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Equal access to resources plays an integral role in education outcomes, and students in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are receiving some much needed school supplies.

Supporting good health means helping give children the best head start as they return to school. More than 2,000 families were served at various events, including Pathways to Prosperity’s Back to School Fair Kids in Boynton Beach and the Caribbean Community Connection of Orlando, Inc.’s 19th Annual Back to School Day Festival in St. Lucie County.

Each child received pencil cases filled with essentials such as pencils, pens, Post-it Notes, and rulers. In addition, 200 kids from Children’s Outreach Inc. in Palm Beach County received stuffed pencils, all thanks to AmeriHealth Caritas Florida.

“Education impacts every part of a person’s life, including their health and the opportunities available to them,” said President Kathy Warner. ”By providing children with the tools to succeed, including the basic supplies required in the classroom, we can help them feel more prepared to fully engage and learn.”

While school supplies play a role in students' success, the costs can be burdensome for low-income families. The National Retail Federation reports that families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items this year.

