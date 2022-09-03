Artemis 1 second launch effort scrubbed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you could fuel rocket ships with excitement, Artemis 1 had plenty to start the day Saturday. By late morning, though, big crowds gathered on the Space Coast were deflated - again.

A liquid hydrogen leak in the fueling system of the most powerful rocket system ever built by NASA could not be fixed. Fueling problems scrubbed the first launch attempt Monday. Scrub number two late Saturday morning is sending the Orear family back to Tennessee.

Rick Orear told me, “We got things we have to do first of the week so we are going to head on back. We’re disappointed (as) we are big fans. We come down for a lot of launches.”

Katy and Reggie Hess came all the way from Jupiter for the second time in a week. Today is Reggie's birthday. “This is my party, all 500,000, he said, “would have been a blast.”

They promise to be back. The attraction - an uncrewed Artemis test mission that NASA believes will put America on track to send astronauts back to the moon in a few years time, including the first woman and person of color.

Katy Hess summed it up. “It’s so inspiring just to see what man can achieve. It moves me to tears,” she said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

Latest News

FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
The field at at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first half of the College Football Playoff...
College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams