Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95 in Boca Raton

Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Hallandale police responded to an armed robbery at a MetroPCS store located at 214 North Federal Highway.

Investigators said two armed men stole numerous phones and fled in a white vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle later in the day on I-95 and followed the vehicle into Boca Raton where the vehicle crashed.

The suspects fled from the vehicle but were taken into custody a short time later.

Police did not have information about the value of the items stolen or the identity and ages of the suspects.

