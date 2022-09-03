Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up.

According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town's new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town's website.

Beginning March 1, 2023, all trash left on the curb for the weekly pickups must be placed inside these new carts.

Bulk items and yard waste can be left on the curb on the appropriate collection days.

For more information, click here

