Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic Ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, near the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The 11 p.m. advisory shows Earl is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph packing maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday night and Sunday.

Earl is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, across the Leeward
Islands, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.

NHC said gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

