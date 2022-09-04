Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Just a couple days after airlines revised their customer service agreements clarifying when passengers can receive meal and hotel vouchers if a flight is canceled or delayed, delays once again impacted holiday travelers.

As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported 15 delays as Palm Beach International Airport and 70 delays at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Passengers who spoke to WPTV said their flights were delayed because of insufficient staffing.

“They didn’t have a copilot, first officer," said Katherine Orlebeke, who traveled from Stuart to catch a flight.

She said her flight was delayed several hours, causing her to miss her connecting flight.

“Almost everybody missed their connection," Orlebeke said.

The Director of Florida Atlantic University's hospitality and tourism management program, Peter Ricci, said the delays due to staffing shortages will likely persist through Thanksgiving.

"There is almost zero likelihood that airlines can get staff hired, trained, and in the air on time," Ricci said in a statement to WPTV.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

Latest News

FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters
Artemis 1 second launch effort scrubbed
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park