Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Amanda Alvarado and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, WMC reported.

Memphis Police Department arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher, 34, was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher is still missing.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
N'Kosi Perry throws for 5 TDs in FAU's 41-38 loss to Ohio
Florida head coach Billy Napier, center, leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college...
Gators upset No. 7 Utah 29-26 in Billy Napier's debut
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, center, prepares to run onto the field before an NCAA college...
No. 16 Hurricanes hammer Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in Mario Cristobal's debut