Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.

At 10:39 a.m., Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach, was driving a 2018 Yamaha MT09 motorcycle southbound on US 441 approaching the intersection with Winner's Circle.

A 2012 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Winner's Circle and began to make a left turn to head northbound on US 441.

The motorcycle crashed into the driver's side front door of the Civic.

Benavidas was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses said the speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters

Latest News

WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast
Car struck by FEC train in Indian River County
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
N'Kosi Perry throws for 5 TDs in FAU's 41-38 loss to Ohio
Florida head coach Billy Napier, center, leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college...
Gators upset No. 7 Utah 29-26 in Billy Napier's debut