Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.

At 10:39 a.m., Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach, was driving a 2018 Yamaha MT09 motorcycle southbound on US 441 approaching the intersection with Winner's Circle.

A 2012 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Winner's Circle and began to make a left turn to head northbound on US 441.

The motorcycle crashed into the driver's side front door of the Civic.

Benavidas was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses said the speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022