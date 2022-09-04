N'Kosi Perry throws for 5 TDs in FAU's 41-38 loss to Ohio

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Kurtis Rourke threw four touchdown passes and Ohio held off a late rally by Florida Atlantic in a 41-38 victory on Saturday night.

The Bobcats (1-0) survived a wild fourth quarter in which the Owls had a chance to take the lead after twice trailing by 17 points. N'Kosi Perry led the rally for FAU (1-1), finishing 23-of-41 passing for 346 yards with five touchdowns.

Rourke completed 27 of 34 passes for 345 yards. Sieh Bangura had 114 yards rushing and James Bostic had 136 receiving yards with one touchdown for the Bobcats.

Ohio took its first lead at 20-17 on the first possession of the second half, an 11-play, 87-yard drive capped by Rourke's 5-yard pass to Sam Wiglusz. Rourke later added a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 1-yard scoring run and the Bobcats led 34-17 early in the fourth quarter.

After Perry and Rourke traded touchdown passes Ohio led 41-24 with seven minutes remaining.

Perry then led a rally, hitting Jahmal Edrine for a 7-yard score at 6:09 and LaJohntay Wester for another 7-yarder at 4:09.

With the score 41-38, the Owls forced a three-and-out then took possession at their own 19 with 1:36 remaining. After a couple of first downs, the drive stalled on downs near midfield and the Bobcats took a knee to end the game.

