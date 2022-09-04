No. 16 Hurricanes hammer Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in Mario Cristobal's debut

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, center, prepares to run onto the field before an NCAA college...
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, center, prepares to run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mario Cristobal ran through the smoke alongside the Miami Hurricanes as they entered the field, grabbed his headset and gave someone on the sideline a hug.

It was the first of many celebratory moments in Cristobal's debut game as Miami's coach.

Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler Van Dyke passed for two more scores and No. 16 Miami started its season by topping Bethune-Cookman 70-13 on Saturday. Miami rushed for seven touchdowns on the day, piled up 582 yards of offense and turned three takeaways into touchdowns.

Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. runs for a first down during the first half against...
Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. runs for a first down during the first half against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"The goal was to be 1-0 by 7:15 tonight," Cristobal said. "And that was achieved. ... We did what we had to do."

Thaddeus Franklin rushed for two scores, while Devon Perry and Terrell Walden II also ran for touchdowns for the Hurricanes (1-0).

Gilbert Frierson had an interception return for a score, while Xavier Restrepo and Michael Redding III caught the TD passes from Van Dyke — who completed 13 of 16 passes for 193 yards. Jake Garcia completed all eight of his passes for the Hurricanes in relief.

"Amazing to start the season like that," Frierson said.

For Bethune-Cookman (0-1), Que'Shawn Byrd caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Jones.

"It gives us a measuring stick for our football team," Bethune-Cookman coach Terry Sims said. "When you play a team the caliber of the University of Miami, you have no choice but to play at your best. Our guys, I thought went out and they fought."

It was Cristobal's 12th season-opener at Miami — he had five as a player, including his redshirt year, then three as a graduate assistant and three more as a full-fledged assistant.

But this was the first, of what Miami expects to be many, with him in charge of the operation.

"The energy was through the roof," Restrepo said. "Coach Cristobal, he carries the entire team on his shoulders."

There was much to like: Van Dyke’s passes were crisp, Parrish stepped up to lead an injury-depleted running back corps, Frierson had the return touchdown, Key’Shawn Smith had three kickoff returns for 184 yards — barely stepping out 17 yards from the end zone on what would have been a return score — and the Hurricanes blocked a field goal.

There also were things that will jump off the film and needs to be corrected, such as Bethune-Cookman getting seven plays of at least 20 yards, two of those being passes that wound up going for gains of 44 and 48. And a red-zone fumble also bothered Cristobal, though he blamed himself for the particulars that went wrong on that play.

"Overall, I thought we played relatively hard," Cristobal said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters

Latest News

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
N'Kosi Perry throws for 5 TDs in FAU's 41-38 loss to Ohio
Florida head coach Billy Napier, center, leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college...
Gators upset No. 7 Utah 29-26 in Billy Napier's debut
Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA
FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters