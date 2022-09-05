'Fright Nights' is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds

If you've been seeing lots of pumpkin-flavored beverages lately, you know it’s almost that time of year - Halloween!

The scares and sights are coming back to Palm Beach County as ‘Fright Nights’ returns to celebrate a major milestone.

With killer clowns, swamp witches, and evil magicians, ‘Fright Nights’ is coming back for its 20th anniversary.

“I can’t believe we’ve been here this long," said Craig McInnis, creative director of Fright Nights. “It’s amazing.”

On Sunday, a casting call was held for people who want to join the “family of freaks”.

“Fright nights is the funnest place to work if you like scaring people,” said scare actor Karlene Llotis. “I love dressing up. I love everything Halloween.”

Over 100 scare actors showed off their best nightmare-inducing tricks during interviews with casting directors.

“I am a cos-player and I absolutely love dressing up so the opportunity to be able to do that every weekend with people is extremely amazing for me,” said scare actor Kayla Williams.

For some, they are returning for the scary night.

“It’s a very empowering and cathartic experience to be able to get that adrenaline rolling, to get people’s adrenaline going, to get them out of their safe spaces a little bit,” said Mollee Marcus, scare actor.

This year, ‘Fright Nights’ will have three new haunted houses along with scare zones, carnival rides, and live entertainment.

“We’ve been crafting this for so long that everything that we do keeps getting bigger and better. So it’s more scares, its more opportunities for you to get that adrenaline rush,” said McInnis.

'Fright Nights' will open on October 6 and continue through the 29 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

