'Fright Nights' is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you've been seeing lots of pumpkin-flavored beverages lately, you know it’s almost that time of year - Halloween!

The scares and sights are coming back to Palm Beach County as ‘Fright Nights’ returns to celebrate a major milestone.

With killer clowns, swamp witches, and evil magicians, ‘Fright Nights’ is coming back for its 20th anniversary.

“I can’t believe we’ve been here this long," said Craig McInnis, creative director of Fright Nights. “It’s amazing.”

On Sunday, a casting call was held for people who want to join the “family of freaks”.

“Fright nights is the funnest place to work if you like scaring people,” said scare actor Karlene Llotis. “I love dressing up. I love everything Halloween.”

Over 100 scare actors showed off their best nightmare-inducing tricks during interviews with casting directors.

“I am a cos-player and I absolutely love dressing up so the opportunity to be able to do that every weekend with people is extremely amazing for me,” said scare actor Kayla Williams.

For some, they are returning for the scary night.

“It’s a very empowering and cathartic experience to be able to get that adrenaline rolling, to get people’s adrenaline going, to get them out of their safe spaces a little bit,” said Mollee Marcus, scare actor.

This year, ‘Fright Nights’ will have three new haunted houses along with scare zones, carnival rides, and live entertainment.

“We’ve been crafting this for so long that everything that we do keeps getting bigger and better. So it’s more scares, its more opportunities for you to get that adrenaline rush,” said McInnis.

'Fright Nights' will open on October 6 and continue through the 29 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie tickets at most AMC, Regal, Cinemax theaters

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning
WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast
Car struck by FEC train in Indian River County
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
N'Kosi Perry throws for 5 TDs in FAU's 41-38 loss to Ohio