Hot and humid Labor Day with some inland storms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are starting off Labor Day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with spotty showers near the coast through the lunch hour.

Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with partly sunny skies and a few inland showers and storms possible.

Monday night, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with mainly dry conditions near the coast and some afternoon inland storms.

Late in the work week and into the weekend, moisture will increase and rain chances will go up. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with evening showers and storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to strengthening into a Category 3 hurricane by the end of work week. It will stay away from the U.S., however, folks living in Bermuda will have to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic Ocean will stay away from the U.S. and will begin to weaken as it moves to the east-northeast.

Finally, an area of disturbed weather in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance over the next five days.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
St. Lucie County mulch fire causing breathing issues for residents
Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride
Car struck by FEC train in Indian River County

Latest News

Reports of shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Many home repair, construction items now tax-free in Florida
'Fright Nights' is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds