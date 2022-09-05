Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.

The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was driving his Ford F250 eastbound on Indiantown Road when he hit a pig that had run into the road.

After striking the animal, Vandiver lost control of his truck and slammed into some trees.

Vandiver was pronounced dead at the scene.

