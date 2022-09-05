Many home repair, construction items now tax-free in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Florida's very first "Tool Time" tax-free holiday has kicked off.

The tax-free holiday, which runs through Sept. 9, will allow fixer-uppers to buy several home repair and construction items.

Below is a full list of eligible items:

Selling for $25 or less per pair:

  • Work gloves

Selling for $50 or less per item:

  • Duffle bags
  • Hand tools
  • LED flashlights
  • Protective coveralls
  • Tote bags

Selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):

  • Safety glasses

Selling for $75 or less per item:

  • Toolboxes

Selling for $100 or less per item:

  • Electrical voltage and testing equipment
  • Shop lights
  • Tool belts

Selling for $125 or less per item:

  • Industry code books
  • Industry textbooks

Selling for $150 or less per item:

  • Drain opening tools
  • Handheld pipe cutters
  • Plumbing inspection equipment
  • Power tool batteries

Selling for $175 or less per pair:

  • Work boots

Selling for $300 or less per item:

  • Power tools
  • Toolboxes for vehicles

The tax holiday does not apply to rentals of any eligible items or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

