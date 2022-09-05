Many home repair, construction items now tax-free in Florida

Florida's very first "Tool Time" tax-free holiday has kicked off.

The tax-free holiday, which runs through Sept. 9, will allow fixer-uppers to buy several home repair and construction items.

Below is a full list of eligible items:

Selling for $25 or less per pair:

Work gloves

Selling for $50 or less per item:

Duffle bags

Hand tools

LED flashlights

Protective coveralls

Tote bags

Selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):

Safety glasses

Selling for $75 or less per item:

Toolboxes

Selling for $100 or less per item:

Electrical voltage and testing equipment

Shop lights

Tool belts

Selling for $125 or less per item:

Industry code books

Industry textbooks

Selling for $150 or less per item:

Drain opening tools

Handheld pipe cutters

Plumbing inspection equipment

Power tool batteries

Selling for $175 or less per pair:

Work boots

Selling for $300 or less per item:

Power tools

Toolboxes for vehicles

The tax holiday does not apply to rentals of any eligible items or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

