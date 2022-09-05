Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 a.m.

A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to survive. The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

The police department's investigation focused on a parking lot between two restaurants, Grease Burger Bar and Lynora's, specifically between South Olive Avenue and South Narcissus Avenue.

About a dozen police officers responded to the scene, blocking off Clematis Street for hours.

Our WPTV news crew saw at least half a dozen evidence markers scattered on the ground throughout the parking lot, with most positioned on the south side of the lot.

The parking lot was pretty full at the time of the incident, so people who parked there had to wait for hours until police cleared the tape and left the scene.

