Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie.

Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro.

For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor shortages as the main reason for delayed trash pickups.

On Monday, FCC will deploy 17 automated side-loader garbage trucks to pick up garbage items inside the new city-issued 96-gallon trash carts.

FCC will also collect yard and bulk waste with Optimum Services Inc.

15 automated side-loader recycling trucks will also begin Monday, along with 10 rear-loaders for yard and bulk waste, two clamshell trucks for yard waste, and four rear-loaders for bulk waste.

City officials said six route managers have been assigned for coordinating all service routes.

Port St. Lucie's leased waste collection trucks will continue being dispatched to the most critical service needs that are being reported to 1PSL, the city's resident portal.

With the new city-issued carts, residents will need to make sure the lid opening faces the street.

To view the new collection schedule and to search for your new collection day, click here.

