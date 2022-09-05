WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast debuted their new WPTV exhibit on Sunday.

Visitors to the museum can use the green screen to experience what it's like to be a WPTV First Alert meteorologist giving the weather forecast, read breaking news, and monitor feeds coming into the "station".

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast's new WPTV exhibit

The exhibit also features a robotic camera that moves around similar to the ones found in the real WPTV studio, plus a "Madlibs"-style word game.

The museum is located at 1701 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.

