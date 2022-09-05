WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast debuted their new WPTV exhibit on Sunday.

Visitors to the museum can use the green screen to experience what it's like to be a WPTV First Alert meteorologist giving the weather forecast, read breaking news, and monitor feeds coming into the "station".

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast's new WPTV exhibit

The exhibit also features a robotic camera that moves around similar to the ones found in the real WPTV studio, plus a "Madlibs"-style word game.

The museum is located at 1701 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Many home repair, construction items now tax-free in Florida
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride

Latest News

Jellyfish an unwelcomed sight at the beach this holiday weekend
New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms