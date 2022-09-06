3 spider monkeys rescued from US-Mexico border find home at Florida zoo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Three spider monkeys rescued from the U.S.-Mexico border have found a new home in Florida.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens welcomed Violet, Sunny and Klaus to the Sanford facility Monday.

According to zoo officials, the U.S. government rescued the Mexican spider monkeys from the illegal pet trade at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Authorities believe traffickers killed the spider monkeys' families before kidnapping the infant primates.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums helped the spider monkeys find their new home at the Central Florida Zoo.

They're now on display next to the silvery cheeked hornbill habitat.

