Abducted Tennessee teacher's body found, suspect charged with murder

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Memphis Police confirmed a body found Monday night was the remains of Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen being forced into a vehicle while on an early-morning run last week.

Officials announced their findings Tuesday morning.

Police said a surveillance video shows Fletcher in a struggle with a person before being forced into an SUV around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Fletcher's husband contacted police when she didn't return from her run. Authorities said her phone and water bottle were found near the area where she was abducted.

Over the weekend, Memphis Police said that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston was charged in connection to her abduction. He was held on a $500,000 bond. Murder charges were added on Tuesday.

According to CNN, police connected Abston to Fletcher's kidnapping after finding one of his sandals in the area where Fletcher was kidnapped. Abston's cell phone records also place him at the scene of the crime, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.

The Commercial Appeal reported that Abston was previously convicted of abduction. He was released from prison in 2020.

Fletcher was a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis.

