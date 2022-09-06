First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named...
The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.(Washington State Animal Response Team)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday.

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.

The animal response team was joined by local police and fire departments to assist with the rescue. Firefighters cut away more of the bridge to help Stewie down to the dry creek bed that was not far below.

Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.
Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.(Washington State Animal Response Team)

Officials prepared a horse sling and tow truck to hoist Stewie up, but fortunately, it was not needed – Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Stewie stood to rest for a bit and then was coaxed up the trail. He was then loaded into a horse trailer and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
Many home repair, construction items now tax-free in Florida
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering

Latest News

Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
3 spider monkeys rescued from US-Mexico border find home at Florida zoo
The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
Abducted Tennessee teacher's body found, suspect charged with murder