Hot and humid with some inland storms possible

Temperatures on Tuesday are starting out in the upper 70s to low 80s with an isolated shower possible near the coast for the morning drive.

Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. Showers are possible near the coast during the late morning and early afternoon, then pushing west throughout the day.

Tuesday night, temperatures will once again dip into the upper 70s and low 80s and mainly dry into the night.

Wednesday, a similar weather day with some showers near the coast through lunch, then pushing west for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

By the end of the work week, high pressure will slide east, increasing moisture and our rain chances. Scattered evening showers and storms are possible with highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to strengthen into hurricane sometime Tuesday. The storm will stay away from U.S., however, it could have impacts across Bermuda late in the week.

Hurricane Danielle in the northern Atlantic will stay out to sea and weaken over next few days.

Finally, a tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of development over the next two days and a 60% chance over the next five days.

Scripps Only Content 2022