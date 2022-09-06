Miami man arrested after stealing catamaran in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after traveling to Martin County and stealing a catamaran from a local business.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, hooked up the 40-foot catamaran to his SUV during the night and took off.

"As you know, there is a downside to people from the outside who come to steal things from our beautiful beachside community, also known as Martin County. You know what that is," said the sheriff's office on a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office explained the vessel was outfitted with special equipment that facilitated law enforcement officials to track and apprehend Molina.

Miami-Dade police and a specialized task force assisted with the arrest.

"Soon, he will be able to reflect about his decision to travel to the sunny-side of the #WrongExit, where he will now reside with friends who made like side decisions, and where the next real trip he gets to take, will be courtside," said the sheriff's office.

Molina was charged with grand theft of over $100,000.

