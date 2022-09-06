Police: Missing jogger's body found in Memphis

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis confirmed Tuesday that a body found is that of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher.

The body was located on Monday, several miles from where she was last seen.

Police said a surveillance video shows Fletcher being forced into a vehicle when she was out for a run early Friday morning.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated kidnapping. Police have added first-degree murder to the charges he is now facing.

CNN reports that Abston served time in prison for aggravated kidnapping more than two decades ago.

