FAU, Miami players sign endorsement deals with Hooters

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Several South Florida college football players have signed endorsement deals with Hooters.

Hooters spokeswoman Ilona Wolpin announced Wednesday that the Florida-based restaurant chain has inked a trio of offensive linemen from both Miami and Florida Atlantic to serve as ambassadors at select Hooters locations in South Florida.

Offensive linemen Zion Nelson, Cleveland Reed and Laurence Seymore signed from the Hurricanes, while offensive linemen Brendan Bordner, Andre Lamas and Chaz Neal signed from the Owls.

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters South Florida marketing director Kristi Quarles said. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

Miami Hurricanes offensive linemen (from left to right) Laurence Seymore, Cleveland Reed and...
Miami Hurricanes offensive linemen (from left to right) Laurence Seymore, Cleveland Reed and Zion Nelson pose for a photograph with Hooters girls (from left to right) Melissa Perez, Estefani Castellanos, Selena Shanchez and Marilynn Lindsey.

Hooters has created endorsement opportunities for college athletes in eight states from Florida to Missouri since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to receive compensation for use of their name, image and likeness.

"Growing up in Miami, we always had Hooters locations nearby, including the Doral location, and we would go after my youth games," Lamas said. "So it's a dream come true."

Neal said he's been going to Hooters since he was a child.

"I love the food," he said. "This relationship is a great opportunity."

They'll serve as ambassadors at three area Hooters, including the Boca Raton location, promoting the restaurant and encouraging fans to watch games there.

All six linemen recently visited and posed for photographs with several Hooters waitresses who work at the Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines and Coral Way (nearest to the Miami campus) locations.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Dessert Wars coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
Miami man arrested in theft of catamaran in Martin County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

School District of Palm Beach County faces scrutiny in grand jury report
Florida's governor wants to expand toll relief program
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises to vets, first responders, teachers
Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Fla. senior citizens