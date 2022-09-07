Florida's governor wants to expand toll relief program

Florida's governor wants even more Sunshine State residents to save money on tolls.

Speaking in Miami on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposed expansion of a major toll rebate package, the SunPass Savings Program, which started on Sept. 1.

Under the plan, Floridians who use SunPass and E-ZPass on Florida Department of Transportation and Turnpike toll facilities for their daily commute can get a 20% credit on their account every month if they pay at least 40 tolls a month.

Customers with 80 or more tolls a month can get a 25% monthly credit.

The program is for drivers who use Florida's Turnpike, toll express lanes on Interstate 95, Interstate 75, and Interstate 595, along with the Sawgrass Expressway, among other roads.

Certain roads, however, which are operated by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and Central Florida Expressway Authority, are not included under the program.

That's why DeSantis on Wednesday called for "something bolder" with the help of the Florida Legislature.

"We are going to seek major toll relief for every single toll facility in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis makes toll announcement in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes transportation announcement in Miami

The governor is asking state lawmakers to approve an expansion of the SunPass Savings Program, which would allow any roads operated by expressway authorities — like the Dolphin Expressway and Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami-Dade County — to also be included in the package.

"We didn't have the executive authority to do that when you have expressway authorities in Dade and Central Florida," DeSantis said.

Under the proposal, SunPass and E-ZPass commuters who pay a certain number of tolls each month will get a 50% discount on their tolls for the entire year, according to DeSantis.

"This will save the average commuter throughout the state of Florida $550 over the course of the year," DeSantis said.

The SunPass Savings Program is currently scheduled to run for six months until the Florida Legislature holds its annual session to work on a more wide-reaching toll relief package.

To see a full list of the impacted tolls, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022