Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises to vets, first responders, teachers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Margaritaville at Sea is honoring those who serve with a free cruise to the Bahamas.

Margaritaville at Sea is inviting all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island.

The Heroes Sail Free offer applies only to the registered member(s) sailing in your party, according to the cruise line. You will see the Heroes Sail Free fare discount applied during checkout or by clicking “view pricing by guests.”

Program details are below:

  • Must be a verified member through the GovX ID platform
  • Free ocean view upgrades through October 4, 2022
  • Up to two qualified members per stateroom

To learn more about the Heroes Sail Free program or to book your complimentary cruise, click here.

