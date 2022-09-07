New Boynton Beach city manager explains vision for city

For the past several months, the city of Boynton Beach has dealt with plenty of change.

Following the firing of the previous city manager and the resignation of the police chief, city commissioners chose police Capt. Dan Dugger to serve as city manager.

The city of Boynton Beach had been looking for months for someone to work as the chief administrative officer of the city.

"The city needed someone that had a vested interest from a local perspective that actually has spent time in the community that could actually help move the city further," Dugger said.

Jim Stables left his post as interim city manager of Boynton Beach to move to Tennessee.

In a four-to-one vote, Dugger was chosen over Coral Springs Deputy City Manager Robert Curnow.

This came after interim city manager Jim Stables withdrew his application, deciding to move to Tennessee to live with family.

"It came to my attention that it's time for me to pick the home team over the away team," Stables said.

With 18 years at the Boynton Beach police department, Dugger will become city manager in a time of turmoil following the December crash involving a police officer pursuit that killed a teen boy.

"We could've done a better job as far as the communication and transparency standpoint with the public," Dugger said.

With the plan to create community-involved groups, Dugger said residents needed a leader that knows and lives in the city.

Anna Orlando explains why she supports the decision to hire Dan Dugger as the next city manager of Boynton Beach.

"Bringing someone in with those traditional qualifications and education, I do not think that it's going to benefit the people," Dugger said.

However, residents are divided on the choice.

Palermo's Bakery owner Anna Orlando is looking forward to having a local resident take the position.

"I do like the fact that he does live here, so he knows Boynton Beach very well like I know it," Orlando said.

She said being involved in the city already makes him a better candidate.

Bryce Graham shares why he believes a national search should have been conducted to select the next city manager of Boynton Beach.

"I believe just having experience in paperwork and clerical work and things like that, it's not what we need right now," Orlando said.

Whereas others, like Bryce Graham, think Dugger does not have the proper qualifications.

"There should have been a national search put out by the city to bring someone in," Graham said. "Not just because you know the city, not just because you worked in the police department, but you have the qualified experience to lead the city into the future."

But with almost two decades of service in the city, Dugger hopes his past will change the future.

"I'm excited for the next four to five years. I think Boynton is really going to be on the map in Palm Beach County," Dugger said.

Scripps Only Content 2022