Police body camera video shows arrest of soldier on weapons charges

There are new details in the case of a local soldier, home on leave, who was arrested after Port St. Lucie police said a cache of weapons was found in his vehicle, including what turned out to be at least one fake explosive.

Newly released police body camera video shows what officers encountered on Aug. 28.

"What’s with all the weapons?" an officer could be heard asking Johann Robey, 21.

"I’m military, sir," Robey responded.

A 911 call had come in around 4 p.m. about a car that had crashed in someone's yard at Southeast Prineville Street and Southeast Crosspoint Drive in Port St. Lucie.

An officer conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle found Robey behind the wheel.

"Undo the seatbelt," the officer told Robey.

Robey was in a tactical vest and officers spotted an AR-15 rifle in the front seat.

After getting Robey out of the vehicle, an officer took possession of a handgun from a holster.

"Cuff him up for a second," an officer said.

After Robey agreed to a search of the vehicle, police found a large ziplock bag containing what appeared to be two bricks of C-4 explosives with some wiring.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad eventually rendered it safe.

Robey is now facing eight charges, including planting a hoax bomb with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

"Pull him out," an officer said in the video. "Pull him to the back of the car."

A judge last week denied bond for Robey, noting this case suggests an “imminent, extremely serious threat to public safety and himself" and adding that a positive aspect is “this gives the Court an opportunity not only to protect society, but address the Defendant’s mental health situation."

The arrest affidavit states that back at the police station, Robey slipped out of his handcuffs, adding charges of escape.

Robey also has a Risk Protection Order hearing next month over the seizure of his firearms.

