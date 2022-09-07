Proposed ordinance pushes for quieter outdoor bars, restaurants

The City of West Palm Beach is looking to tackle how loud is too loud.

"Residents want it to be quieter, merchants want to keep it the way it is. I think we have to find that balance and it's not going to make everybody happy," Said Armando Fana, the Assistant City Administrator with the City of West Palm Beach.

This happens after complaints from residents that music from bars and restaurants can be heard from their homes or downtown condos.

"After 11 o'clock you should not be able to hear anything outside the doors of any establishment including the residents," said one man during a city council meeting.

"We want the bars to remain vital and healthy. We're patrons, we go there, we enjoy it. At the same time, there are bad actors," one woman said.

The City of West Palm Beach conducted a noise measurement study throughout downtown and the Northwood area and found several bars in violation and acknowledged a large amount of noise from car speakers and exhausts.

"The idea here is not to be the noise police, the idea is to work with our merchants to come down to levels that are reasonable for everybody so you can have a great experience when you come downtown," said Fana.

In the proposal, they'd check noise levels at 10 feet from an establishment, which is half the distance of what it used to be at 40 feet for the downtown entertainment district.

The sound would not exceed 85-95 decibels within the Clematis, waterfront districts, and 65 -75 within all other areas downtown.

For the Northwood Village District, the sound must be 85-95 decibels Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., and quieter Sunday through Thursday at 65-75 decibels from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"We've had them come by with the meters and we just shut the door, and everything is fine. When our door is closed you can't hear anything out here," said Reed Ferguson with 123 Datura.

Ferguson said they're quick to comply if things get too loud, as businesses rely on residents just as much as residents rely on them.

"We have phone numbers of people who have complained in the past or have issues with it, so they can call us and we'll happily turn it down for them, shut our door for them and make it easier to live near us," said Ferguson.

The proposal would give noisy bars a warning and will have 15 minutes to comply with the noise level.

The first offense would have a $500.00 fine, the second offense, within one year of the first offense, and each offense thereafter would bring a $1,000.00 fine.

The third offense occurring within one year of the second offense, and each offense thereafter shall be a misdemeanor of the second degree punishable by a fine of no more than $1,000.00 and/or imprisonment for a definite term, not exceeding sixty days, or both such fine and imprisonment.

"In my opinion, we have had very few noise complaints from residents regarding our restaurant businesses in the greater hospitality industry," said Nicholas Coniglio, the owner of E.R. Bradley's Saloon. "I'm a bit surprised and disappointed that we are back to square one trying to redesign a set of regulations that work effectively when the current ordinances are enforced."

There will be a 30-day window before enforcement takes place, leaders hope to educate establishments on the rules and regulations.

Amplified sound, such as a loudspeaker or a boom box, is prohibited to use in any public right-of-way or public space anywhere in the city.

City leaders will work with residents and establishments over the next two weeks on the final details before the second hearing.

