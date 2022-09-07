St. Lucie County deputy shoots 'extremely aggressive' man in buttocks

A St. Lucie County deputy was forced to shoot an "extremely aggressive" man in the buttocks on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce on Tuesday, authorities said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was driving on North A1A just after 4 p.m. when she spotted a man in distress at the top of the bridge.

The deputy went to check on the man, who claimed he wanted to jump off the bridge and kill himself for "things that he did," the sheriff's office said.

The deputy tried to calm the man down, however, he became "extremely aggressive" and a "violent struggle ensued," according to authorities.

During the struggle, the deputy shot the man once in the buttocks. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later arrested on multiple charges.

The sheriff's office said the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard in cases where a law enforcement officer discharges his or her weapon.

