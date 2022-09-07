Tropical Storm Earl becomes hurricane; second of the season

Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday evening, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane by Friday.

The 8 p.m advisory has Earl located 550 miles south of the Island of Bermuda, moving northward at 6 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.

The NHC said maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Earl have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

Hurricane Earl poses no threat to the U.S.

