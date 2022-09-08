British expats in Palm Beach County react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, April 21, 2022 retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth II impacted so many lives globally but also here in South Florida. Word of her passing brought immediate reaction, especially from British citizens who now call Palm Beach County home.

Elizabeth was a symbol of unity and strength to the people of the U.K. She's the first thing you see when you walk into the Blue Anchor British Pub.

As soon as the world got word that the royal family was rushing to be by Her Majesty's side, there was cause for concern.

Lisa Ireland called Queen Elizabeth II the backbone of the United Kingdom and someone she looks to throughout all the ebbs and flows of life.

“I can look at the Queen and think, if I’m going through something I can always refer back to just how strong a woman she is and has been,” said Ireland, “and that helps me to deal with my issues and my problems too.”

Ireland is the owner of the British Depot in Lake Worth. She recently returned from a visit to the U.K., where she grew up.

It's been 31 years since Elizabeth made her first visit to Florida. She made multiple stops during a two-week trip to the U.S. including the Florida Keys and Tampa.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the queen had died at age 96, after 70 years on the throne.

