Intel’s investment in Ohio a big win for jobs for middle America

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Semiconductor chips made in America are set to take on a new meaning for our nation’s manufacturing sector when President Joe Biden visits Ohio Friday to promote the CHIPS and Science Act.

President Biden says the legislation will help boost America’s semiconductor chip production by supporting the manufacturing of chips that can be used in a wide range of products including smartphones, appliances, and vehicles.

Biden plans on highlighting the legislation while attending the groundbreaking of the new intel semiconductor facility outside Columbus, Ohio.

“I love seeing jobs come to the Midwest,” said Jay Timmons, President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers.

Timmons says the coronavirus pandemic not only amplified the need for semiconductor chips to be made in America, but it hurt our nation’s manufacturing workforce which was already struggling in Ohio.

“When something of this magnitude comes to an area that you have this tremendous amount of people who want to work, who are willing to work, and who have a lot of talents to give to this country. It’s pretty rewarding,” said Timmons.

The president’s visit to Ohio comes one month after he signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law.

After the signing on August 9, Gray’s Washington News Bureau spoke with Ohio Minority Leader Allison Russo.

“Obviously with the Intel plant coming to central Ohio, we’re talking thousands of construction jobs, thousands of on-site jobs, plus all the jobs that are going to happen in the surrounding communities and really throughout the state,” said Russo.

While in Ohio, the president is also expected to discuss the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Friday’s visit will be the president’s third trip to Ohio this year to promote either infrastructure of manufacturing jobs following his visits in May and February earlier this year.

