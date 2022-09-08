Never Forget: Events across South Florida honoring 9/11

Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

In an effort to "never forget," several events will be held through South Florida and the Treasure Coast to commemorate the solemn anniversary.

Palm Beach County

Remembrance ceremony at the Patriot Memorial in Wellington on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Remembrance ceremony at Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday at 9 a.m.

St. Lucie County

Remembrance ceremony at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

9/11 Stair Climb at IRSC Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex in Fort Pierce on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Family Ruck March at Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Indian River County

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk at Riverside Park in Vero Beach on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.



