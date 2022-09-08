Palm Beach County to have new high school after 17 years

Palm Beach County’s first high school in more than a decade is near completion and on Wednesday night dozens of parents took advantage of an opportunity to learn more about how it could impact their child's future.

The school is located in western Lake Worth, along Lyons Road next door to Woodlands Middle School, and is set to open in the fall.

It's the first high school to be built in the last 17 years for Palm Beach County and the goal is to help provide some relief for other schools in the area according to district leaders.

"We definitely need it, the western communities are growing but also part of the central region in Palm Beach County is very overcrowded, so a lot of schools are above capacity," said Principal, Oscar Otero.

It will include state-of-the-art security, and technology, and offer specialized programming in medical sciences, global entrepreneurship, IT, and E-Sports. Students will also be able to take part in sports and extracurricular activities.

"We’re going to have the same academic programs, same academic rigor that schools that maybe their students will be transferring from other high schools that will be impacted by the opening of the new high school," said Otero.

Plans for a new high school in western Lake Worth have been in the works since 2006 however, it still doesn't have a name or mascot just yet. It's been dubbed "Tripple O". The school administration is currently accepting suggestions from the community.

But the question that most parents are concerned about is the school's boundaries.

It's a decision that will ultimately be decided by the school board in December.

Until then, parents like Larry Anchel remain hopeful their 8th grader Logan will be able to attend.

"To have a high school a mile and a half from your house versus five miles is certainly going to make it easier considering it's our oldest child. Maybe he might be driving one day," said Anchel.

In addition to the new high school, the district also has plans to open a middle school this fall that will be located further south in western Boynton Beach.

