Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E.

Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their conditions are unknown.

Another shooting occurred nearby Tuesday when one person was shot in the ankle in the 200 block of North 23rd Street. After that shooting, patrols were beefed up.

A Fort Pierce spokesman said the shooting was an "isolated incident."

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Dessert Wars coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
Miami man arrested in theft of catamaran in Martin County
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Search warrant leads to arrest of gang member
Lake Park private school beefs up security
New Boynton Beach city manager explains vision for city
Southern Boulevard Bridge, less than week after reopening, briefly closes