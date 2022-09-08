Search warrant leads to arrest of gang member

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT
Port St. Lucie police said a convicted felon and gang member is now off the streets.

Johnathan “Doo Doo” Walker, 29, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested Wednesday morning after detectives and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Kent Circle.

Police said Walker tried to flush drugs down in the toilet and pour bleach on them to destruct evidence, but did not succeed.

Various drugs were seized in the case, including:

  • 79 grams of cocaine/fentanyl
  • 1432.5 grams of liquid mixture methamphetamine
  • 141 grams of MDMA-colored candy
  • 3.5 grams of Oxycodone
  • 28 grams of Buprenorphine Naloxone

A handgun and ammunition were also seized, as well as a hydraulic press to manufacture drugs and over $5,000 in cash.

Walker was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail. He faces multiple criminal charges, including drug trafficking, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug equipment and obstruction, and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information about suspected drug dealers is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

