Stuart man pleads guilty to $100M cryptocurrency fraud scheme

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Stuart man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud in connection with a global cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme that amassed about $100 million from investors.

Joshua David Nicholas, 28, of Stuart, was indicted in June by a South Florida federal grand jury in the case.

Nicholas was the "head trader" for EmpiresX, a purported cryptocurrency platform, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Nicholas admitted that he and others fraudulently promoted EmpiresX by making numerous misrepresentations.

This included a purported proprietary trading bot and fraudulently "guaranteed" returns to investors and prospective investors in the company.

Prosecutors said that Nicholas and his co-conspirators claimed that EmpiresX operated a trading bot that used artificial and human intelligence to maximize profitability for investors.

However, the DOJ said that EmpiresX operated a Ponzi scheme by paying earlier investors with money obtained from later EmpiresX investors.

In addition, investigators said that EmpiresX never registered its investment program as an offering and sale of securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nicholas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Two other men from Brazil were also charged in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
School District of Palm Beach County faces scrutiny in grand jury report
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws during the second half of an NCAA football...
FSU QB, West Palm Beach native Jordan Travis sells ‘Tiger King’ shirts for $24.23
Florida's governor wants to expand toll relief program

Latest News

West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
Labor Day weekend air travel surpasses pre-pandemic levels
West Palm Beach police net 52 illegal guns in 30-day period
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws during the second half of an NCAA football...
FSU QB, West Palm Beach native Jordan Travis sells ‘Tiger King’ shirts for $24.23