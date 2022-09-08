West Palm Beach police net 50 illegal guns in 30-day period

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Palm Beach Police Department held a news conference Thursday morning to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.

The briefing occurred at the downtown police station.

Mayor Keith James, Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg were among the people in attendance for Thursday's news conference.

WATCH THE BRIEFING BELOW:

Police said over a 30-day period that 50 illegal guns and felony arrests took place. This included 50 handguns and two long guns in August.

"Over 1,700 illegal guns in the last three years have been recovered," Morris said. "That's a serious issue."

Morris passionately outlined his frustration regarding the problem of the quick pre-trial release of offenders following arrests.

"What we need is a look at where the system is failing and to make the adjustments that need to be done, so the people that are committing these crimes stay incarcerated," Morris said.

