93-year-old man recalls seeing Queen Elizabeth II during 'royal occasions'

People around the world are reacting to the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, including those who live in Florida.

Ian Purdie, who was born in Scotland and for a time lived in England said he's saddened by her death.

"I happen to be listening to the news, then I saw the caption and it said Queen Elizabeth is dead, said Purdie. "I never ever wanted to hear those words. When I heard that news, I sobbed, I was inconsolable for 10 to 15 minutes."

Purdie, who is 93 years old, remembers the times he saw the Queen when he was younger.

"When I was in my teenage years, my aunt lived near Edinburgh, the capital, and any royal occasion where the queen was involved I would be there. And I've seen the queen so many times in real life."

"There will never be another. Her way of life is impeccable, majestic, regal and a model of a life well lived. The era in which she reigned has gone also. So things are going to be very different," Purdie added.

