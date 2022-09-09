93-year-old man recalls seeing Queen Elizabeth II during 'royal occasions'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
People around the world are reacting to the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, including those who live in Florida.

Ian Purdie, who was born in Scotland and for a time lived in England said he's saddened by her death.

"I happen to be listening to the news, then I saw the caption and it said Queen Elizabeth is dead, said Purdie. "I never ever wanted to hear those words. When I heard that news, I sobbed, I was inconsolable for 10 to 15 minutes."

Purdie, who is 93 years old, remembers the times he saw the Queen when he was younger.

"When I was in my teenage years, my aunt lived near Edinburgh, the capital, and any royal occasion where the queen was involved I would be there. And I've seen the queen so many times in real life."

"There will never be another. Her way of life is impeccable, majestic, regal and a model of a life well lived. The era in which she reigned has gone also. So things are going to be very different," Purdie added.

