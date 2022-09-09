Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting

West Palm Beach police held a press conference Thursday evening with details on the arrest made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in a parking lot on Clematis Street.

Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim and two other people who were with the victim, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

"That was exceptional police work by the West Palm Beach Police Department detectives that have worked constantly since this shooting happened to develop a probable cause and identify that Grennan was the shooter in this case," he said.

Jachles said Grennan was the passenger in a rental blue Audi that was seen fleeing the scene. He was apprehended Monday morning, just hours after the incident, when detectives were able to locate him hiding under another car in a Deerfield Beach apartment complex.

Officers were able to recover two handguns.

"The driver of that vehicle actually got into another car and took off," Jachles said.

Jachles said the victim remains in a hospital in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

