Deadly shooting investigated in South Bay

Sep. 9, 2022
A man was found shot dead Thursday night in South Bay, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 9:19 p.m. in Northwest Tenth Avenue and West Palm Beach Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and found an unresponsive man lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

