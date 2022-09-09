PBSO arrests 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A 26-year-old man accused of targeting women in grocery stores by stealing their wallets is behind bars.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Devante Durham on Thursday following a lengthy criminal investigation stemming from thefts in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Durham positively identified himself in all the bulletins and confessed to the crimes.

He faces numerous charges, including four counts of petit theft, 22 counts of theft of a credit card, 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 31 counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

