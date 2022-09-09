Police searching for missing, endangered man in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man who family members say was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has other health problems.

Police said Clarel Jean Louis, 40, left his home in the 3000 block of Dorson Way Friday around 10:30 a.m. driving a 2005 red Toyota Camry with Florida tag 996QXG.

Louis is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt with baseball shorts.

Anyone who sees Louis is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws during the second half of an NCAA football...
FSU QB, West Palm Beach native Jordan Travis sells ‘Tiger King’ shirts for $24.23
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
Palm Beach County to have new high school after 17 years

Latest News

Floridians driving older cars for longer periods of time due to high car prices
Florida homeowners hit with higher insurance costs as property values rise
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
Royal Palm Beach neighbors frustrated over construction work