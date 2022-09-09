Royal Palm Beach neighbors frustrated over construction work

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Residents in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood said they've suddenly found themselves among a construction site and they want to know how.

The La Mancha neighborhood is located north of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Residents tell WPTV it all started a few weeks ago when AT&T started installing fiber optic cables.

Spray paint, marking flags, tubing, and machinery were suddenly around every corner, some of which neighbors said.was actually blocking their driveways.

Neighbors said what's upsetting them the most is that none of them were ever notified about the project ahead of time, and once the crews finish working for the day, the homeowners are left cleaning up the mess.

"There were neighbor's mailboxes that we’re damaged. There were holes left. Sidewalks were actually damaged. Just all sorts of mess," said neighbor Carlos Bermudez.

A spokesperson for the village of Royal Palm Beach said they've noted a couple complaints related to this project and they've had some issues, but now have code enforcement and inspectors on scene keeping an eye on things.

WPTV has reached out to AT&T about the work but has not gotten a response yet.

