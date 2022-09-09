Teen charged with killing 6 has conditions of release request denied

A judge this week denied a request to modify the release conditions of a Wellington teen accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash that left six people dead earlier this year.

Noah Galle, now 18, is charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide.

Investigators said he was driving a BMW 151 mph on route 441 west of Delray Beach in January, when he rear-ended an SUV, killing six farmworkers.

READ: Judge denies request for out-of-state evaluation

Galle's attorneys filed a motion in August claiming their client suffered, "medical issues or episodes that caused or contributed to the accident."

His lawyers wanted his house arrest modified so he can see medical specialists in Boston.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer denied the motion in a Wednesday ruling.

According to Galle's arrest report, he had previously posted on social media videos of himself speeding and offering a $25 reward for those who could guess his speed.

Scripps Only Content 2022