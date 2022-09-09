Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Broward County woman is dead after she was hit on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Friday morning after her car had run out of gas, authorities said.

The wreck happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just north of Atlantic Avenue, and caused miles of backups during the morning commute.

A fatal crash on Interstate 95, just north of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, on Sept. 9, 2022.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a Buick SUV, driven by a 54-year-old Pompano Beach woman, ran out of gas and was stopped on the northbound entrance ramp to I-95.

The driver turned on her hazard lights, got out of her SUV, and began to walk toward the back of the vehicle, according to the FHP.

A Nissan sedan, driven by a 21-year-old Delray Beach man, couldn't stop in time and crashed into the 54-year-old woman and her SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 21-year-old man was taken to Delray Medical Center with minor injuries.

